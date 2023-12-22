WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As officials continue to investigate what caused a home in West Park to explode, 911 calls made moments after the blast happened were released. The explosion injured a family of four.

A driver who passed by the home when it exploded was heard frantically talking to a dispatcher.

Caller: “I was driving, my car got caught in a collision.”

Dispatcher: “OK, are you hurt? Are you hurt? Do you need paramedics?”

Caller: “I think I’m OK.”

Dispatcher: “Alright. You physically saw it explode? Is there anyone inside the home?”

Caller: “Yes, yes, yes. Someone bleeding.”

Dispatcher: “There’s someone bleeding? Can they tell you if there’s anyone else inside the house?”

Caller: “Yes. There was a family inside the house.”

Video of the explosion showed a car driving pass the home when it exploded.

The explosion happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday night at the house, located along the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

On Thursday, 7News spoke with the owner of the home and the youngest victim who was injured in the blast.

Eight-year-old Rodinkski Belval was the only family member who was released from the hospital.

“There was fire all over the place,” he said.

Belval said he remembers his mother taking him out of the house moments after the violent blast.

“My momma came inside and come take me out,” he said.

In addition to Belval, the injured family members were identified as 14-year-old Chouline Joseph; her mother, 39-year-old Rodeline Joseph; and 66-year-old grandmother Mercelle Ledix.

The three remain hospitalized.

Renes Ledix, the owner of the home said it’s incredible that anyone survived.

“When you look at the video – all the people are sending me the video, they’re telling me they can’t believe that in that situation the people are still alive,” he said.

Ledix said he’s grateful no one was killed, as neighbors came together to pray for the victims.

The intense home explosion was felt blocks away, and according to fire officials, gas likely played a role. But Ledix said gas wasn’t being used in the home.

The state fire marshal is continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. They haven’t released information on how long it will take them to find that out.

