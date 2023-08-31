POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frantic 911 calls captured the horrifying moment as witnesses watched a helicopter burst into flames and plummet into a Pompano Beach apartment complex. The crash would ultimately claim the life of a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) captain and a bystander sitting in her home.

“There’s a helicopter with the whole tail on fire flying over I-95 and Cyprus Creek Blvd,” one caller reported.

Another voice in distress described the helicopter.

“It’s a helicopter, looks like a medic helicopter, a red one, the whole back end on fire, and it doesn’t look like he’s landing anytime soon,” said another caller.

As emergency responders raced to the scene, a distraught caller struggled to pinpoint the exact address of the crash.

“I’m not entirely sure, I’m standing at Pompano Beach, just west of the airport — a helicopter just crashed. It went down in a residential area,” they said.

The fiery crash had tragic consequences, claiming the lives of BSFR Captain Terryson Jackson and 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton. Wheaton was tragically sitting inside her apartment when the helicopter spiraled down into the residential complex.

The loss of both individuals has left their community and family in mourning.

Additionally, four people were injured as a result of the crash.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash, vowing to analyze the wreckage and review surveillance footage of the incident. The objective is to determine the root cause that led to the helicopter’s fateful descent.

Captain Jackson leaves behind a 29-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, who now must grapple with the immense loss of their father.

Funeral arrangements for both Captain Jackson and Wheaton are yet to be announced, as their loved ones and community members come to terms with the profound impact of this tragic event.

