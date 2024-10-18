OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the 911 calls that alerted first responders to a fuel tanker that overturned in an Oakland Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of North Andrews Avenue around 5:30 a.m., and the series of calls prompted a swift response from Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

The first caller told police he was asleep and woke up when he heard a loud explosion. He also said that there was a big truck outside and noted that it was upside down and people were inside.

“When did this happened?” An operator is heard asking.

“Right now. Right now,” the man said. “I was sleeping and I hear a big explosion. They’re people trying to get out the car right now. I don’t know what kind of truck it is. It’s some kind of semi-truck or whatever, rollover and I think it hit the house.”

More calls would come in that morning, and 7News spoke with one caller, Lisset Pino, on the day of the incident. She recalled the moment she went outside.

“We went outside to see and it smelled like a lot of gas,” she said. “There was gas spilled on the ground. I smelled it a lot. We had to evacuate.”

A Ring camera captured the tanker, transporting 1,110 gallons of fuel and carrying 200 gallons of its own fuel, overturning and wedging itself directly in between two homes, missing the houses by a few feet.

A neighbor and a garbage truck driver came to the aid of the fuel truck driver, helping him escape the vehicle.

While the fuel tank did not rupture from the crash, there was a minor gas leak, in which firefighters used foam to contain the spill.

Crews were also tasked with offloading the fuel from the tanker and getting it in an up-right position so it can be towed away from the scene.

It appeared that the truck pushed a tree into one of the homes during the crash. The house will need to be repaired.

The truck driver was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

