POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frantic 911 calls from residents of an apartment complex in Pompano Beach alerted authorities about an armed man who would be injured in a shootout with Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies who, investigators said, were forced to open fire.

According to BSO detectives, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when deputies responded to the scene near the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Investigators said they received a 911 call about an armed irate man, identified as Scott Simonelli, who was firing gunshots in the courtyard of his apartment.

“Somebody just shot a bullet through my window. Please,” said Alexis Barofsky over Broadcastify.

“Is anyone injured?” asked a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

“No, me and my daughter are on the floor. Please hurry,” said Barofsky.

Barofsky said she was afraid for her life, as she described what was happening to the dispatcher.

“And there was an irate man screaming and yelling outside, something like, ‘Officer, please show yourself,'” said Barofsky, “but there was no evidence of another person there. He is just drunk; this is not the first time.”

She said the incident happened when Simonelli, 51, knocked on her door.

“I opened the door and said, ‘What’s the problem?’ And he got a flashlight to my face, and he’s like, ‘I’m just trying to protect you.’ I’m like, ‘Protect me? Like, you’re being ridiculous,’ and I shut the door,” said Barofsky.

Deputies arrived at the scene and encountered Simonelli. That is when, deputies said, they were forced to fire.

“Drop the [explicit] gun,” a deputy is heard yelling, followed by the sounds of gunfire.

Simonelli was armed with an AR-15 rifle, firing an estimated 16 rounds at deputies.

Surveillance video from a nearby building shows two deputies firing back at Simonelli, hitting him three times.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital in stable condition. After he was released, he was transported to the Broward County Jail.

Deputies say Simonelli has been Baker Acted in the past.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the use of force in this incident as common protocol.

Two deputies were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

