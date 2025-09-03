DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As a woman is on the road to recovery, the 911 calls for help made by her boyfriend after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach have been released.

Jesse Abernathy and his girlfriend, 58-year-old Fanny Shindle, were crossing East Hillsboro Boulevard last Friday evening after having dinner at The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar when they said a car going double the speeding limit, heading westbound from the Hillsboro Bridge struck them.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or alerting the authorities.

Abernathy barely nicked by the car, called 911 after the incident.

“We just got hit by a car we’re on Hillsboro Boulevard. There’s two of us involved. The car just took off,” said Abernathy.

“Can you describe to me the car that took off?” asked the dispatcher.

“It was a Jeep,” said Abernathy.

“Do you know which was the Jeep took off?” asked the dispatcher.

“The Jeep is heading west on Hillsboro Boulevard,” replied Abernathy. “We were walking across the street, this guy came flying through out of nowhere.”

Shindle was seriously injured and suffered some broken bones. She was hospitalized in intensive care but has since been released and moved to a different ward where she’ll spend the next few days recovering.

Broward Sheriff’s Office told 7News they are investigating and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

