FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an elderly couple were found dead at their Fort Lauderdale home. On Thursday, the calls for help were released by police.

The couple in their 80s, Major and Claudette Melvin, were shot to death at their home in Melrose Park on Friday.

A family member was sleeping in the back bedroom of the home when they woke up to shots being fired. In a panic, the family member called his sister, who then called the police.

“My brother just called me. I don’t have my car, I can’t get over there,” she said to a dispatcher. “I don’t know and my brother, my brother is like, he has enough sense to where, you know, to call people.”

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Tonya Mitchell, the daughter of the couple, said she had to see her parents in a funeral home.

“I got a chance to see to see them today. They look like they’re just sleeping, but it’s the worst thing that a person could ever imagine,” she said.

Major and Claudette moved from Virginia in the 1970s and raised their children in their Fort Lauderdale home.

As this family continues to grieve, they can’t wrap their heads around who would murder their loved ones.

At the home, none of their valuables or cash were stolen. The couple’s red Ford Fusion, however, was taken.

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking the public if they have seen the car. They said Melvins’ 2014 Ford Fusion has the Florida tag LTDQ16.

If you have any information on these deaths that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

