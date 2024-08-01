PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 calls have been released after police arrested two men for robbery and attempted murder of residents in a Pembroke Pines apartment.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the two men, identified as 20-year-old Carlos Duran and 22-year-old Jorge Nicolas Uribe Jacome, entered the unit, where a man resides with his mother, by climbing a second-floor balcony.

The 911 calls from inside the apartment came shortly after the suspects broke in.

“He told us that if we didn’t leave here, he was going to kill us,” said the man. “Can the police please come?”

“They are already on their way. Are you injured?” said the dispatcher.

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the robbery.

When speaking to 7News earlier this week, the man said that the attack came after a conflict from the night before.

“It’s a very stupid thing, very small. He didn’t have to react that way to it,” said the man, who did not want to be identified out of fear for his life.

Police said Duran was the man inside the house making threats to the family.

“Where inside is your mother?” the dispatcher said.

“In the living room, trying to control him,” said the man.

Detectives said Uribe Jacome helped Duran get into the home.

Following the robbery, both men took off before police arrived, but they were quickly found.

An early morning police pursuit ended at a gas station located off Pines Boulevard and University Drive, where the two were arrested.

In court the next day, both were charged with attempted murder and other charges.

“I do find probable cause as stated,” said the judge.

The victim said he is relieved that both men are behind bars.

“I was so scared something could have happened to her. Thank God nothing worse happened,” said the man.

Both men are being held without bond.

