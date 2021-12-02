HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Calls to 911 from those who witnessed two construction workers fall from a scaffolding in Hallandale Beach captured the immediate aftermath of the scary moments that left the victims dangling in midair.

The two men were working near the seventh floor on Wednesday afternoon when their equipment gave way, leaving them dangling from the building.

“It’s emotional. It’s amazing. You’re just keeping you’re fingers crossed that nothing is going to happen to anybody,” said area resident Kim Wedel.

But the calls came quickly.

“Scaffolding broke, and there’s someone hanging from the scaffolding,” said the 911 caller.

The calls led rescue crews to respond to the scene.

“There is a whole bunch of people up here now. Putting together a plan on how they are going to do the rescue work,” said 7SkyForce HD’s Ralph Rayburn.

Both men would be rescued and taken away to be checked out, thanks in part to those who called for help.

“The other one is hanging from his shoulders or what? That poor man,” said 911 caller.

And those who rushed to the rescue.

“This is what they do. If I was going to have a moment of trouble, I would want these people here,” said Wedel.

The construction workers are expected to be OK.

