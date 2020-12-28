911 calls describe aftermath of Pembroke Pines plane crash that injured 4

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured the heart-stopping moments after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, sending two children and two adults on board to the hospital.

The crash took place at Cinnamon Place Park, in the area of Pembroke Road and Jodi Lane, about a mile southwest of the airport, Dec. 17.

The incident prompted a flurry of frantic 911 calls from witnesses.

One of the callers described the chaotic moments in the immediate aftermath.

“Oh, my God. A plane just crashed right now,” said the woman. “Two little kids, I see, are hurt, and somebody just picked them up, and there’s, like, a man on fire.”

The aircraft burst into flames on the ground.

“Oh, my God. The trees are getting on fire now,” a woman is heard saying in cellphone video of the burning plane.

The man who recorded the video said he wanted to render aid, but it was too dangerous.

“I saw the plane, and then it caught on fire. Big flames, OK? It caught on fire,” he said. “There were two little girls that I saw. They said there were two people on there, but I only saw two little girls sitting down crying.”

Fortunately, all four people on board survived. They were rushed to the hospital and are all expected to recover.

Back at the scene, firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Callers told 911 dispatchers they could tell something was very wrong,

“I know the plane was flying too low. The plane was flying too low,” said a woman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

