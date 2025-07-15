Days after a small plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines suburb, we are hearing the calls for help as panicked neighbors raced to save those inside.

Pembroke Pines Police said the plane came crashing down on the 6800 block of Southwest 14th Street, Sunday evening.

“911, what’s the address of your emergency?” an operator says.

“Plane just came down on our street,” said a caller.

“They are already on their way. Is someone stuck on the plane?” said the operator.

“Yeah. Hurry up please,” said the caller.

The calls came from nervous callers who witnessed the crash. Immediately following the crash, neighbors grabbed anything they could and raced to help save the family of four.

“One grabbed an ax, one grabbed a fire extinguisher, one grabbed a hose. My father-in-law started recovering and giving care to the individuals on the plane,” said an area resident.

Over the phone, bystanders can be heard trying to free those onboard.

“Oh my God! They’re trying to get him out of the plane,” said a caller.

Witness Eddy Crisbin said one passenger appeared to have been more seriously hurt.

“The mother suffered the most injuries; she was covered in blood and, you know, it was very traumatic,” he said.

Investigators said two adults and two minors were on board. According to police, the pilot is 58-year-old Carlos Balza.

The family of four have since been released from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the shattered plane was towed away.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.