CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured witnesses’ panic when they saw a small plane crash into a lake behind a Coral Springs home, as crews continue removing pieces from the wreck that claimed the lives of a father and daughter.

Callers raced to call 911 after the Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane disappeared into the water in the Windsor Bay community, Monday morning.

“A plane crashed into my house!” said a caller.

“Are you able to get out of the home?” said the dispatcher.

“I’m trying to,” said the caller.

Other calls came in shortly after.

“The airplane is broken! Oh, my God,” said another caller.

“There was just an explosion off of Creekside [Drive], and I felt it, and stuff came flying over the house and into the lake,” said a third caller.

“There’s somehting on – a battery or something like that on the roof, but it’s small, like, whatever it is, it’s the size of a small purse,” said a fourth caller.

Authorities said the crash killed 53-year-old Alexander Wurm , the founder of the Cayman Islands-based Ignite the Fire Ministry, and his 22-year-old daughter Serena. The victims were bringing relief supplies to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Five days later, the search and recovery for pieces of the aircraft continues.

Crews are painstakingly bringing pieces of debris out of the lake and gathering them into containers and bags — first on the shoreline and then just outside the community.

Every piece, no matter how small, is a clue that, investigators hope, leads them to the cause of the crash. However, the search for answers is expected to take months.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.

