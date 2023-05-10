DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured the moments after, authorities said, an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in a random act of violence.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal opened fire inside the 7-Eleven along the 800 block of Stirling Road, late Thursday night.

The victim, Naabigh Sayed Ali, had walked inside the store with his older brother, 20-year-old Talaal Ali.

After shots rang out, Talaal dialed 911 while hiding inside the bathroom of the convenience store.

“There’s a shooting,” he told the dispatcher.

“OK, do you see any weapons?” said the dispatcher.

“I’m hiding in the bathroom. I think my brother died,” said Talaal.

“Why were you guys at 7-Eleven? Were you guys coming in to buy something?” said the dispatcher.

“Ice cream, we were getting ice cream,” said Talaal.

“Ice cream, OK,” said the dispatcher.

As Talaal hid, others began calling as well. Some were barely able to speak.

“911, what’s the address of the emergency?” said a dispatcher.

“Hello? The 7-Eleven,” said a caller.

“What’s the address?” said the dispatcher.

“The 7-Eleven on – um, uh, hold one second. There was a shootout,” said the caller.

A woman called 911 at around the same time.

“911, hello? What’s going on?” said the dispatcher.

“Somebody just shot inside the building,” said the woman.

“Someone just shot inside the building? What’s the address?” said the dispatcher.

“Please!” said the woman.

“What’s the address?” said the dispatcher.

“Seven-Eleven,” said the woman.

“What’s the address of the 7-Eleven?” said the dipatcher.

“Hurry, please!” said the woman.

In the end, a man was left injured and Naabigh was killed.

Investigators said Rosenthal turned the gun on himself.

Speaking with 7News the day after the shooting, Talaal said he had a bad feeling about Rosenthal when he and Naabigh first saw the gunman at the gas station.

“Trust your instincts, trust your sixth sense. We saw the guy glaring at us as he was walking, and we decided to park somewhere else instead of just leaving,” he said. “We should not have taken the chance to even get ice cream, then.”

Talaal said he wishes he could have done something to save his brother.

“I hope, like, in that moment, he wasn’t mad at me, he wasn’t looking at me, looking for a response, to save him,” he said, “’cause when I saw him, he was already on the ground.”

Thursday morning, BSO officials said the injured man remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives have not specified a motive behind the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.