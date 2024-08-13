CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video provides a new view after a brutal attack took place on the Sawgrass Expressway.

Months after the victim of that attack spoke to 7News, the 911 calls from those who saw the suspected attacker are also being heard.

“911,” a 911 operator said.

A woman is heard crying on the other side of the line.

“Hello,” said the operator as the victim continued crying.

Others, who saw the victim crying frantically, called for help as well.

“Yeah, there’s a woman running across Sawgrass Expressway. She’s chasing down vehicles,” said the man.

Coral Springs Police responded to the call near University Drive on the northbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway on June 14th.

According to police, a woman was on her way home from work when, she said, she saw a lady in the middle of the highway. She swerved her car and missed her but wrecked her car in the process.

Moments after the victim crashed, police say, 39-year-old Neyna Paishann Rhodes attacked her.

Police-worn body camera footage shows officers rushing to help the victim.

“Are you OK?” asked a female officer as she approached the crying victim. “I need you to take a breath, OK?”

“I can’t breathe properly,” said the victim.

The video also shows good Samaritans staying on the scene to offer assistance to police.

“There was a girl walking in the middle of the street. She had her arms up and she was just going like this like she was on something,” said a male witness.

The cameras also capture officers making contact with Rhodes who had run down the highway. She is seen shouting at police but not crafting coherent sentences.

“If you could have life, you want to live, then you better just not have me telling you all this,” said Rhodes on video.

Police said Rhodes was naked so the footage is blurred.

Days after the crash, 7News spoke to the victim who said she had no idea why Rhodes attacked her.

“I didn’t know why she wanted to kill me,” said the victim.

She said Rhodes tried to rip her teeth out and gouge her eyes.

Two months later, the victim, who wants her identity to remain anonymous, is on the mend.

“Feeling better! Everything is getting fixed,” said the victim.

She said she would never understand why she was attacked that morning.

“Like, what did I do to you? She didn’t say anything. She was just trying to choke me, she scratched my eyes, and pulled my teeth out,” said the victim.

Even as she recovers, she says the attack remains on her mind.

Rhodes remains in jail on assault and drug charges.

