HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As investigators continued their search for answers, a frantic 911 call was released of a man who tried to help the mother and daughter.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the mother, Beatrice Saintvil, was driving north on the Turnpike, just south of Hollywood Boulevard when someone started shooting at her vehicle. Saintvil and her 4-year-old Janelle were hit by bullets.

“On Friday, June 7, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol advised that they had responded to a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, Hollywood Fire Rescue also responded and they transported the mom to a local hospital for treatment, where she later died. Janelle sadly was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Caro.

Saintvil called 911 after the shooting but initially, she did not tell the operator that she and her daughter were shot but in an accident.

On Tuesday a 911 call was released of a man who tried to help the mother and daughter.

“Hello! I’m on the — hello,” said the caller.

“Hello, sir,” said the 911 operator.

“Get up! Get up! (Unintelligible) gonna be OK,” said the caller.

“Sir, are you northbound or southbound,” said the 911 operator.

“I’m, I’m, I’m going toward Orlando. Get up, please! Get up! Get up, please! Where’s the baby, where’s the baby,” said the caller.

“OK, sir tell me what happened,” said the 911 operator.

BSO stated this was the only call they received when Saintvil and Janelle were gunned down.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” said the caller.

“Sir what happened,” said the 911 operator.

“I don’t know (Unintelligible) I just came here and see her and the baby in the car, please — (Unintelligible). Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” said the caller.

At this time it is unclear if the man who made the call to 911 saw the shooting or came upon the car after the incident. The man did tell dispatchers that he had parked in front of the vehicle.

“Caller keeps saying ‘Where’s the baby,’ and ‘Get up, get up,” said the dispatcher.

The Florida Highway Patrol and BSO state this was not a crash but a double murder.

“Appears to be gunshots. Pediatric on scene. Can you have Hollywood PD respond to our location,” said a BSO officer.

Authorities continue their investigation as to why this shooting happened.

“This is one of those cases that truly breaks your heart,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro. “Detectives have more questions than answers.”

On Wednesday, authorities increased the reward for information in this case to $10,000.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

