HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on have released the 911 call a driver made for help after he was carjacked at gunpoint in Hallandale Beach, setting off a chaotic chain of events.

The calls, released Wednesday, captured the tense moments when the victim, Rider Prospère, first spoke with a dispatcher on Friday.

“I was going to leave, and they just robbed me, they took my car,” Prospère said. “It was like five or six boys with guns, and they hit me with the guns. Yeah, they opened the door, and they were like, ‘Get out! Get out!’ and I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

Officers pursued the stolen Dodge Charger along Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach.

They said the driver exited at West Copans Road, and after running a red light, T-boned an SUV.

The SUV’s vehicle’s driver, 68-year-old Patricia Schmelz, was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

All six people involved in the carjacking were taken into custody.

