MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released the 911 call made by a witness moments after a car plowed through the front entrance of a Mattress Firm in Margate.

The call came from a man in the store, who reported that an elderly driver had broken through the entrance.

“OK, tell me exactly what happened,” said a 911 dispatcher.

“A car just came through the front door,” said the man.

“A car, a vehicle?” responded the dispatcher.

“Yes. There’s a lady inside the car,” said the man.

“Is she injured?” said the dispatcher.

“Stay inside the car, don’t move,” the man is heard saying to the driver. “Stay right there, the police are on their way, ok?” said the man.

Officials say the incident happened at 5620 West Sample Road last Thursday.

The caller said that the woman seemed to be OK, and gave the phone to the woman, who spoke with dispatchers.

“Here, talk to the dispatch,” said the man

“Who is this?” said the woman.

“It’s the police,” said the man.

“I can’t get out of the car, I’m alright though,” said the woman.

“How old are you ma’am?” said the dispatcher.

“Ninety,” said the woman.

The woman was in disbelief that the car did severe damage to the business, and left the entrance destroyed.

“I can’t believe that my foot slipped off the gas pedal,” said the woman.

First responders soon arrived and took the driver out of the car and to safety.

“I’m here! I’m here!” said the woman.

“OK, you can go ahead and meet with them,” said the dispatcher.

“OK,” said the woman.

Officials say the driver is OK.

