DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call for help have been released following a boat explosion that claimed the life of a technician and injured four other employees.

Investigators said, a 50-foot vessel exploded at Nautical Ventures Marina & Service Center, located along the 4400 block of Ravenswood Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Workers from the marina said Benjamin Berestovoy, a technician, was refueling the new vessel, getting it ready for an upcoming boat show, when the explosion happened.

Workers quickly called 911 as the vessel turned into a giant ball of fire.

“People, people are hurt,” said a man.

“How many people are hurt,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

“I have no idea. I saw a couple of guys flying off the boat,” said a man.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane spoke with 7News about the cause of the explosion, Friday evening.

“It appears that during the refueling process to ready the boat, there was an ignition source which caused an explosion,” he said.

Unfortunately, Berestovoy was killed and four men were injured. One man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

As of Monday afternoon, there is no word on the four men’s condition.

Ring surveillance video shows the thick black smoke that billowed into the air in the middle of rush hour on Friday.

The blast could be heard and felt by multiple witnesses in the area.

“It’s sad. I mean, I hope they find out what really happened, you know. I really hope. It’s sad, it’s sad,” said Cynde Tang, who works nearby, at Island Joe’s Cafe.

The family of Benjamin Berestovoy said he was a father of three, a husband and a hard worker who made every day brighter for those who knew him.

The family created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and to support his family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.