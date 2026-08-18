FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 audio captured a frantic call for help at a Fort Lauderdale marina after a boat captain slammed into other vessels.

The chaos can be heard in that call as witnesses reached out to authorities adter the out-of-control boater crashed at Bahia Mar, early Saturday morning.

“Hey, I’m at Bahia Mar Marina, there’s a boat inside the marina ramming into the other boats,” said the 911 caller. “We were all in bed, and all of a sudden, our boat rocked.”

Witnesses on Sunday gave 7News their account of the incident.

“Next thing we know, like, we heard this huge, loud noise, and then we look, and it seemed like he hit one of the guys’ yacht that was docked,” said Jeff Soulouque.

The captain appeared to be under the influence as he rammed into other boats.

“Purposely ramming other boats?” said the 911 dispatcher.

“I have no idea what it was, his purpose; he’s obviously wasted,” said the caller.

Video showed several bystanders telling the captain to stop as he’s held at gunpoint from afar by another man.

“Everyone was screaming at him to stop, and he was trying to leave. This is why one of the guys pulled out the gun on him,” said a witness who identified herself as Leila.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, this was a case of boating while under the influence.

The damaged boat in question remains docked, with an arrest pending on the results from a toxicology report police said.

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