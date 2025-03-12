TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The 911 call made by Mary Gingles, weeks before, authorities said, she was murdered by estranged husband Nathan Gingles, has been released as her family say the triple murder could have been prevented.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released about nine minutes of phone calls made to them by Mary where she is clearly afraid and is trying to get answers from them.

“Hi, my name is Mary Gingles. My ex-husband entered a home, that we have a court order saying that I have full use and possession of, and he was wearing like a backpack. I just had on like security cameras, and he’s carrying something, and I was looking through the footage, and I noticed he left, he left something in the house,” Mary said in one of the calls.

She then brings up the idea of seeking a restraining order against Nathan.

“My intent is, like, to get a restraining order, because I just don’t know what else to do, because I’m just, like, at a loss,” she said on the call.

“OK, OK. We’ll send a responder over there,” said the 911 dispatcher.

“All right. Bye, bye,” said Mary.

In the background, Mary and Nathan’s daughter, 4-year-old Seraphine, is heard.

“Let me reach…” the young girl is heard saying.

BSO said Mary called them 14 times in the weeks and months leading up to the murder.

According to court documents, Mary Gingles told BSO that Nathan had a tracker on her car and that there was a ladder near one of the upstairs windows. That window was held slightly open.

The multiple calls come as a shock to the family, who told 7News that the deaths would have been avoidable if law enforcement had acted.

“Broward County Sheriff’s Department was doing nothing to keep them safe,” said Frank Ponzer, Mary’s uncle. “It is horrible. I can’t believe this has happened. Will be in shock for a long time.”

According to BSO, Mary, her father David and her neighbor Andrew Ferrin were shot and killed by Nathan in their Tamarac neighborhood on the morning of Feb. 16.

Investigators said Nathan first killed David. Then Mary tried to run away to a neighbor’s house to seek shelter from Nathan. But Nathan walked to Ferrin’s home, and when Ferrin opened the door, deputies said Nathan shot and killed him and then turned the gun on Mary.

The 43-year-old then went back to the home, grabbed Seraphine and attempted to flee. Both of them were found hours later at a nearby Walmart, and Nathan was arrested.

Frank said Nathan had it all planned out.

“Nathan Gingles had a plan to murder Mary. They found a bag, the murder bag in the garage, and had videos of Nathan bringing the bag into the garage. They showed it to the police, the police took pictures,” he said.

According to officials, inside Nathan’s bag were duct tape, plastic ties, garbage bags, Saran Wrap and other items.

Despite the restraining order against him, Frank said Nathan still managed to get inside the property.

“Nathan Gingles had been in that house with a restraining order in place. They had videotape of it while Mary was gone to work. It’s even in court documents, there’s police records,” he said.

Frank said his brother, David Ponzer, was a good man and Mary, despite her hard life, was just trying to get by.

“David was a very good man, very honest. And Mary, she was a really good person. She’s just trying to raise her daughter and do the best she could,” said Frank.

According to Frank, Nathan, a government contractor, was working at SouthCom in Doral but was on disability. He said he should not have been working, have had any security clearance or any guns.

Since the murders, BSO officials have suspended eight deputies and demoted a ninth one as the investigation continues.

“We fell short on this one. The totality of times that she had made related to, ‘I fear that he’s going to kill me,’ etcetera. And at that time, based on the evidence and things that were presented, there was enough there where we could have potentially pursued for a probable cause affidavit so we can arrest him and take him off the street,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Mary’s family members wish that something more would have been done, and they want additional answers from BSO.

