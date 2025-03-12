PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 91-year-old man who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Donald Vincent Dent had been last spotted along the 6500 block of Southwest 20th Street, at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dent stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, with green eyes and balding white and gray hair.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt and black checkered pants at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators said Denthad last seen driving a light blue 2013 Honda CR-V with a Florida tag.

Jusy after 6:20 p.m., police confiirmed Dent was found safe.

