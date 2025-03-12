PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 91-year-old man who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Donald Vincent Dent had been last spotted along the 6500 block of Southwest 20th Street, at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dent stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, with green eyes and balding white and gray hair.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt and black checkered pants at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators said Denthad last seen driving a light blue 2013 Honda CR-V with a Florida tag.

Jusy after 6:20 p.m., police confiirmed Dent was found safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox