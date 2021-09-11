PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Parkland.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Preka Louis had been last seen on foot along the 7100 block of Northwest 127th Way, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and multi-colored leggings. She has her hair in braids.

Late Saturday night, officials confirmed the child was found and has been reunited with her father.

