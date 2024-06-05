LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional reunion for a South Florida girl when she got to meet the first responders who came to her rescue after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Lauderhill.

Nine-year-old Arihanna Graham had a simple but heartfelt message to the team of first responders and her uncle, Joseph Miller, who worked together to render aid to her on May 12.

“Thank you for saving me,” she said.

Arihanna nearly drowned in that pool, and it was Miller who pulled her out of the water.

“It seemed like it was just me and her in that moment, and I just did what I had to do,” he said.

Miller started CPR he learned from training he received nearly 20 years ago, with help from a dispatcher on the phone, until first responders arrived.

“It seemed like everybody worked as a team, and [Miller’s] role in this was amazing,” said a Lauderhill Fire Rescue official. “Without that, I mean, we wouldn’t be here talking.”

Arihanna’s mother, Chekesha Graham, was also on hand at Wednesday’s reunion, held at Lauderhill Fire Rescue Station 57.

“God was there the entire time,” she said.

Chekesha said her daughter was in the hospital for nearly two weeks fighting for her life.

“Just according to doctors, they didn’t really think she was going to make it.” she said.

But Arihanna fought and survived.

“Keep a close eye on your baby, hug them every chance you get,” said Chekesha.

“Today we celebrate her rebirth,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue official.

Wednesday’s reunion turned into a celebration of Arihanna’s life, as well as a meet-and-greet between the former patient and her heroes.

Despite the very scary movements, Arihanna said she plans to keep swimming and asks everyone to make sure they take swim lessons and know CPR.

“It’s important, because you never know if somebody will drown,” she said.

Chekesha said her daughter’s lungs continue to heal, but she has nearly made a full recovery.

Since school is almost out for the summer, Arihanna said the things she’s looking forward to the most is not only swimming again but going to summer camp.

