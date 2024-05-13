LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition following a near-drowning at a Lauderhill home on Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Lauderhill Police Department reported that officers were sent to a home at the 4700 block of Northwest 18th Street around 7:30 p.m., after receiving a call about a drowning. Upon arrival, they found a young girl who had been pulled from the swimming pool by family members.

Before the arrival of emergency crews, family members administered CPR to the girl in an attempt to revive her.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported her to Broward Health Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were in the neighborhood to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.