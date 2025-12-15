HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy needed a kidney donation, and a donor offered to assist through an organ donation to save the boy’s life. Some time after the surgery, the two reunited at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood to share their inspiring story.

Aaron, the recipient, experienced kidney failure three years ago, leading to eventual surgery.

“We were told over a period of time that eventually he would need a kidney transplant due to the damage that was done to his kidneys… from– as a baby,” said Ferline Lamothe, Aaron’s mother.

However, his mother said finding a donor and an organ that was compatible with Aaron was a challenging process.

“His numbers started going up just before the transplant, and his nephrologist said, ‘I was starting to get worried I would have to start dialysis,'” said Lamothe.

Eventually, they found a match at the perfect time thanks to Nick Kolor, a generous donor.

“By the time it was decision-making, the decision-making aspect was very easy. I was much more confident in the decision by the time the screening process was over,” said Kolor.

He offered to donate his kidney to anyone who needed it, and when he discovered that it would go to a child, he was emotional.

“I was not expecting that. That hit pretty hard. I do not cry much, but that got a little drip or two going down there,” said Kolor.

After the surgery was finished, his first thought was to know if it was successful, which it was.

Nick hoped that his act of generosity would pave the way for others to follow his actions.

“So I’m shooting for people like myself, healthy in their 20s, to reach out to hospitals like this one where it’s an option to donate specifically to a younger recipient,” said Kolor.

While Aaron is still adjusting to the medication, he is healthy.

“If you saw him, you wouldn’t know he had a transplant. It seems like if he could, he would jump a couch like he’s Spider-Man,” said Lamothe.

His mother is eternally grateful to Kolor for his assistance.

“A part of you will always live with him. We just want to say thank you, as we said before. You are an angel sent to him,” said Lamothe.

The Memorial Transplant Center has performed over 650 kidney transplants since 2021, but this was the first altruistic transplant to a recipient.

