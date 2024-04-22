PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been found safe.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Sir-Issac Moore was last seen leaving Lakeside Elementary School, located at 900 NW 136 Ave. Police said he was seen heading toward the Palm Cove/ Pembroke Falls community.

Moore is described as standing at 4 feet 11 inches and weighing about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Lakeside Elementary uniform and possibly a black hoodie.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.