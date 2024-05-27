LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile was hospitalized after he was shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene at 1531 N. State Road 7, Monday morning.

According to witnesses, there was an altercation between two people at a parking lot, which resulted in one of them firing their gun.

The woman who was arguing with the man who fired shots, witnesses said, was not injured.

“He end up just shooting everywhere, he shot inside her car, she sped off, turned around, he start shooting in front of the store, we ran, the kid tumbled and he actually, the kid, end of getting shot in his foot,” said a witness. “We put the compression on it until the paramedics come.”

“We heard a lot of yelling, screaming and everybody down there running over here,” said a witness. “We didn’t know which way to run to. We run inside there and go to the back. I got my little brother here, so it’s scary running away from gunshots.”

The 9-year-old was in the area with his parents when the shots were fired and he was struck in the foot.

Police said that the boy’s family were not involved in the altercation.

The boy was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the man who fired his weapon took of in his car. The woman he was arguing with also left the scene in her car.

Police have not released a description of a the vehicle of the man who fired his weapon.

