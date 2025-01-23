PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy from Parkland is celebrating being cancer-free.

Dylan was able to ring the bell at Broward Health Medical center on Tuesday, marking an end of his chemotherapy treatment for stage three Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The celebration included visits and gifts from Fort Lauderdale firefighters and deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Then, the grand finale, a video message from Florida Panther star player Matthew Tkachuk along with a signed jersey.

Dylan will be able to wear it when he returns to school.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.