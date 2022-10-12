WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several people are without a home after Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Weston.

The incident happened off Weston Road and Fairlake Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

According to BSFR, three families, nine people and two dogs, from three units have been displaced due to the fire.

Officials believe it could have been an electrical issue.

The families spent most of the day going in and out of their units with whatever they could salvage from their homes, as the city had deemed three units unsafe.

“We left very quickly without anything,” said Marcia, a tenant at the apartment building.

Carolina said her apartment was completely ruined after the firefight, which also damaged nearby units.

“It’s like a swimming pool in there,” she said. “The wall is full of holes. It’s full of holes in the ceiling.”

“It’s bad,” added Marcia. “It’s really bad.”

As for her plan, Marcia said, “I have to go to a hotel. My other daughter’s working. She’s a teacher. I just called the school to tell her to come home. But thankfully nobody got hurt.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire marshals.

7News was told there was a crew working nearby, but it is unclear if that was a contributing factor to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting families with temporary shelter at a hotel.

