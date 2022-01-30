DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of nine rescued pelicans are now free birds after they were all released at a state park in Dania Beach this weekend.

They were brought to the South Florida Wildlife Center about a month ago with a variety of injuries. Some were found tangled in fishing lines and others with fishing hook injuries.

Almost all of the pelicans started fishing as soon as they were released, Saturday.

“The fact that that’s the first thing that they do means that they are ready to go back to the wild, migrate, fish efficiently, because that’s so important,” said Mari Diaz with the South Florida Wildlife Center, “and the fact that they are able to do that as soon as we put them back into the wild shows that we did our job.”

Rehabilitators said they have seen more pelicans come in lately, and they attribute that to more tourists in the area leaving fishing lines and hooks around.

