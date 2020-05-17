9 rescued, child hospitalized after boat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled nine people to safety and took a 7-year-old child to the hospital after, officials said, a boat caught fire on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission units responded to the scene of the blaze south of Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 3 p.m., Sunday.

Video footage captured heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the vessel.

Officials said seven adults, two children and a dog were on board the boat.

Crews were able to rescue them from the 60-foot boat before it burst into flames.

Paramedics transported one of the children to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials have not provided further details as to what may have caused the fire.

