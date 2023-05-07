COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 9-month-old boy and his mother after they were reported missing in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen with Prince’s father, Juan Bailey, Jr., Sunday afternoon.

Detectives said the evidence indicates Prince and his mother did not leave willingly with Bailey.

The three of them had been last seen in a light blue Nissan Quest.

At around 4:40 p.m., police confirmed they found mother and child unharmed in Palm Beach County and took Bailey into custody.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.