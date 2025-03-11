FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major crash in Fort Lauderdale involving at least four vehicles has left nine people hospitalized.

The incident took place on East Las Olas Blvd and Riviera Isle Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where debris was scattered across the busy roadway.

Surveillance footage captured the scene of what appeared to be a black sedan losing control and ramming into a gray pickup truck, causing a chain reaction.

Bill Bentz, a man who knows the people in the pickup truck, said the area is notorious for speeding cars.

“Way too often, people are going fast,” he said. “We hear it, and then we can see that they’re going fast. It’s unfortunate. I wish it wasn’t the case. We all work together. They are part of a large crew; they do exfiltration trenches, digging, and trash cleanup.”

Nine people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, seven with minor injuries and two with more severe injuries.

“We arrive to find a chaotic scene,” said an FLFR spokesman Frank Guzman. “There were in fact four vehicles, two of them with severe damage. There were people screaming that they were injured. In total we treated nine people for injuries. Seven of them had minor injuries, two of them had more significant injuries. All of them went to Broward Health Medical Center.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash, as well as the extent of the injuries for those involved, are currently unclear; however, police continue to investigate.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation,” said an FLFR spokesman Frank Guzman. “There is an active one taking place right now. It’s too early to speculate exactly what happened.”

Roadways in the area have since reopened.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

