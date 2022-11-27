TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue, at around 6:10 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles but have not provided further details.

Paramedics have transported the injured victims to area hospitals. Investigators said their injuries range from minor to serious but did not go into further detail.

Deputies have closed Commercial Boulevard in both directions between the Florida Turnpike and Rock Island Road while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

