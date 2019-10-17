9-foot alligator removed from Parkland pool

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A trapper responded to a nearly 9-foot alligator that had made its way into the swimming pool of a Parkland home.

“The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool,” GatorBoys Alligator Rescue wrote on Instagram.

Trapper Paul Bedard appears to be no stranger to these types of calls judging by the way he described the process of capturing the reptile.

“I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call,” he said. “These are actually fun because the gator can’t go anywhere and the water’s almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water, play around with him until he’s tired.”

Bedard then secured the gator’s mouth with tape and lifted it above his head as he made his way out of the pool.

After measuring the gator, Bedard said it was 8 feet 8 inches in length.

