HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people, including a child, have lost everything after a fire broke out at a home in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Wilson Street, near 23rd Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Cameras captured the charred remains of the house after it was gutted by flames.

Two people were treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation.

American Red Cross volunteers arrived at the scene to assist the nine people impacted. They providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, as well as one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.

