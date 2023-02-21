NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire tore through a quadplex in North Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the residence caught fire along Southwest 10th Street and 76th Avenue.

The building was deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries have been reported, but nine people have been displaced.

Investigators are still searching for details on the cause of the blaze.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.