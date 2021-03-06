9 displaced after fire sparks at Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Nine people were left without a place to call home after a fire broke out inside their house in Lauderhill.

Crews from multiple fire rescue departments responded to the scene of the blaze on Northwest 44th Court, near 77th Terrace, Friday night.

Five adults and four children were displaced as result of the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

