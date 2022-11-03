FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is taking flight for children with autism.

The Eighth Annual Autism in Flight program returned Thursday morning.

The event was held to help children prepare for airline travel ahead of the holiday season.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright spoke on the importance of this event.

“Individuals with autism oftentimes have sensory issues,” Cartwright said. “They can become overwhelmed in large areas such as an airport. These are very unique experiences that individuals go through whenever we want to go to a different destination taking an air flight.”

Students from seven Broward schools got the full airport experience, from check-in to protocol, even baggage claim.

