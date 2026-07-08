MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly man hours after he was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 88-year-old Roosevelt Tukes was last seen along the 5900 block of Northwest First Street, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tukes stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 240 pounds, and has hazel eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was wearing an all-gray sweat suit at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Tukes might’ve left his residence on foot or in a car with an unknown friend.

Early Wednesday morning, police said, he was found in good health.

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