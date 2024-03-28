PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 87-year-old man who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said that Eugenio Cruz had been last seen on Thursday near City Center, located at 10300 Pines Blvd.

Investigators said he was last seen driving a black Honda CR-V near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street.

Police said that Eugenio did not arrive at his house and is believed to be lost and confused.

Detectives said Cruz did not have his cellphone or money with him.

Art around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday Pembroke Pines Police confirmed he has been safely recovered.

