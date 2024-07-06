MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 86-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Linda King has been last seen near the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

King stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Investigators said she uses an walker and needs her medication.

Saturday night, police confirmed King was safely found and recovered.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.