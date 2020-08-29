84-year-old woman dies after dog attack in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a dog attack in Margate following the death of an 84-year-old woman.

They said the incident occurred at a home near State Road 7 and Southwest First Street, Friday night.

The dog went on the attack inside the home, leaving the elderly woman dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Northwest Medical Center with serious injuries.

The dog is in custody of Broward County Animal Control.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.