FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an 82-year-old man missing from a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Decature Petty was last seen on Friday at around 2 p.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 26th Avenue.

He was found on Monday in good health.

According to a tweet from Fort Lauderdale Police, “Decature has been safely located and reunited with family. Thank you all for sharing.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.