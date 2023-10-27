LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An 80-year-old man said a complete stranger put his life in danger at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Deleus Simeon showed 7News where, he said, a man punched him near his left eye as he walked out of the store.

“He cut me on that side,” he said as he placed his fist against his left cheekbone. “First time he hit me, he hit me right here, and then second time on the nose, and the nose again [the third time].”

According to detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit, the tall, thin subject walked into the Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, just before 10 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the subject wearing a navy sweater with gray lettering on the front, wore black pants and flip-flops.

Simeon was carrying a bag in his hand as he was crossing the sliding doors as the subject was walking in.

“He just comes at me, he ‘boom, boom, boom’ thee times, and I fell on the floor,” said Simeon.

The victim said there was blood everywhere from the unprovoked attack.

“He don’t have no reason, no nothing. I get punched really hard,” he said.

Simeon was taken to the hospital where he was treated. He said he currently can’t see out of his left eye and can’t hear well, either.

“From that eye, I don’t see good. This one, you see? There was blood coming [out of] this one,” he said.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the violent man so he can be out away.

“The hope is that people will take a second and look at this video and see if they can identify this person,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “This was a ruthless attack on an elderly individual. That has no place in our society.”

“He has to go to prison,” said Simeon.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

