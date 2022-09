LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “ruff” rescue after a large dog fell into a canal in Lighthouse Point.

Sarge struggled to stay afloat in a waterway behind some homes in Lighthouse Point on Sunday.

Police found him and, with the help of a good Samaritan, lifted the 80-pound animal onto a dock and dry land.

The pooch was brought back home safely.

