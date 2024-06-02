FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht burst into flames on Sunrise Key in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the 600 block of 616 of Fourth Key Drive, just after 2 p.m., Saturday.

Officials say the 80-foot vessel was docked at one of the homes on the key when it caught fire.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Investigators said the fire began in the back of the boat, as they continue to investigate.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.