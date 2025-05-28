FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight years after 15-year-old Sophie Reeder disappeared, Fort Lauderdale police are again asking the public for help in solving the case, with a $25,000 reward still available for information that leads to an arrest.

Reeder was last seen on May 19, 2017, around 10 p.m., walking away from her home at 1308 Citrus Isle.

Her last known location was in the 1700 block of Southwest 11th Court in the early hours of May 20, according to investigators.

Despite years of searches, community outreach, and investigative work, Reeder remains missing.

She was 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighed about 100 pounds, and had brown curly hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Reeder reportedly suffered from undiagnosed depression and anxiety and was known to frequent the area around Stranahan High School.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department continues to urge anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.