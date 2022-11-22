FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support.

Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly.

“He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend.

His family made the difficult decision, Tuesday, to take him off life support.

“Rushaun is with us in spirit. Always. He’s never left us. Even though he’s not here with us on earth, he’s always beside us,” said Gonzalez.

His family spoke to 7News, Monday evening, outside of Broward Health Medical Center, where they had already started saying their goodbyes.

“I just want justice for my son, you know, because my son don’t deserve this, you know, because he was on the sidewalk. These drivers just driving crazy,” said Shantoy Speid, the boy’s mom.

“You can see there were several vehicles that were involved, including a postal worker’s truck right there,” said Ralph Rayburn, 7Skyforce.

Fort Lauderdale detectives said, on Wednesday, a driver ran a red light, which caused multiple cars to crash.

When that happened, authorities said one of those cars hit Daley, who was on the sidewalk.

This happened on Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities have not released information on which car caused the violent crash.

“I know Rushawn is happy because he’s at a safe place now, but we really need justice for the baby,” said Daveshia Speid, the boy’s aunt. “He was just a baby. I love Rushawn so bad.”

His family is finding strength within each other and their faith as they mourn his loss.

“Rushawn taught me that with life you have to take every day as a blessed chance to live and just live to full potential,” said Gonzalez.

The family has created a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

The incident remains an active investigation.

