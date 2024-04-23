HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old returned to her home Tuesday from the hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver when she crossed the street on her way to school.

The incident happened Monday morning near 1000 SW 3rd St. in Hallandale Beach

Surveillance video showed the young girl flying through the air after she was hit by the car. Miraculously, she only suffered a broken arm and is OK.

The young girl’s reasoning for crossing the street will tug at your heartstrings.

“Why were you crossing the street again?” said 7News’ Brandon Beyer.

“To throw away my trash,” Naryea said.

“You were trying to throw trash away?” Beyer said.

Her mother preferred that her daughter’s face be hidden.

According to police, 37-year-old Berdry Lubin was responsible for striking her. He has been stopped seven times for driving without a suspended license.

Police said, along with video evidence, that someone got out of the car to check on Naryea, and even picked her up, but then he left the scene before officers arrived.

Naryea described the scene when the man got out of his car.

“He said ‘Are you OK?’ and I yelled for my mom,” said Naryea.

Her mother said she tried to stay calm as her daughter yelled for her.

“She was just crying out for me and I was trying to stay as calm as possible for her.”

The mother rode in the ambulance to the hospital with her.

“It’s an overwhelming situation. No mother, no parent wants to be put in that predicament, seeing your child like that,” said the mother.

Police arrested Lubin a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Detectives said he’s a habitual offender, and charged him with fleeing and not having insurance or registration.

In bond court, Lubin’s attorney told the judge, his client would have a hard time posting the bond.

But prosecutors told the judge that if he can afford a nice car, he can afford his bond.

“I would note the vehicle he was driving when he allegedly struck the child, was a 2021 Mercedes Benz,” prosecutors said.

Lubin remains behind bars.

Naryea hopes to return to school in the next two days.

