PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones and a devastated community are feeling anguish and sorrow, as they continue to come to terms with the loss of a mother and her three children in Pembroke Park, and an 8-year-old girl continues fighting for her life.

Video and pictures provided to 7News by the principal of ECB Educational Center in West Park shows two of their students, Xion Solomon and his sister Phiinyx, showing off their STEM skills a few weeks ago.

But their bright futures were tragically altered on Wednesday night when, authorities said, both children, their mother and two younger brothers were shot by their mother’s partner, 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie, at an apartment complex along the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Xion, 11, was killed, as well as his mother, 32-year-old Julie Cruz, and the two younger siblings, 2-year-old Nova McKenzie and 2-year-old Emery McKenzie, Cruz had with Stephen.

Phiinyx was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where she remains listed in serious condition.

Xion and Phiinyx’s father, Kelvin Solomon, spoke with 7News about the girl’s condition on Saturday.

“She’s rising to the occasion, and she’s fighting,” he said. “She’s definitely trending in the right direction.”

As for Stephen, detectives said, he apparently tried to take his own life but was unsuccessful. He was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition and is in custody.

“This is real, it’s real,” said Rita, the children’s grandmother.

The pain Rita and others felt on that fateful night is also being felt by the educators at ECB. In a statement to 7News, the principal wrote in part:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathy during this profoundly difficult time. Our hearts are with the family as they mourn the loss of our student Zion, his mother and siblings. Our school family stands united in prayer for Phiinyx as she recovers.”

“Obviously, it broke me as a father,” said Kelvin.

The grieving parent said his son’s last moments were attempting to save his mother and siblings.

“He’s a hero. I want to make sure anytime his name is brought up that we remember that he’s a hero,” he said. “He died protecting his mother, he died protecting his sister.”

“I went to his football game two weeks ago, and he played so well, and after the game, he gave me this, he gave me this,” said Rita as she held her grandson’s medal. “He said, ‘Grandma, I want you to have this, I want you to have it,’ and now he’s gone.”

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

